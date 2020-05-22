Universal Orlando Resort sets reopening date; guests to be screened for temperature, required to use sanitizer

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.



Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to reopen.

After reportedly receiving the go-ahead from a Florida task force earlier this week, Universal Orlando Resort has confirmed that Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure and Volcano Bay will reopen to the public on June 5, albeit with several new health and safety guidelines.

“This carefully-managed reopening comes with stringent new health, safety and hygiene procedures in place,” reads a message posted to Universal Orlando Resort’s website. “So, as we enjoy our parks together again, everyone will need to follow CDC [Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidelines and the recommendations of health officials, and Universal Orlando’s policies.”

The resort also included a disclaimer about the “inherent risk” of exposure to COVID-19, adding that Universal “cannot guarantee that you will not be exposed during your visit.”

In an effort to avoid such incidents, however, Universal Orlando Resort has outlined several of the enhanced health and safety measures that will be in place upon reopening. Among them, guests will be required to undergo temperature screenings upon entry (anyone with a temperature of over 100.4 degrees will not be admitted) and wear facial coverings while inside the parks.

Guests will also be encouraged to observe proper social-distancing protocol and heed floor markings indicating where to stand, when present. Frequent handwashing is also urged, and the use of hand sanitizer before boarding ride vehicles is “required.”

In addition, the park will operate at a limited capacity to start, likely at 50 percent capacity, as previously recommended by the Orange County Economic Task Force. The parks' hours have been modified, with Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure open only from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. and Volcano Bay open only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Universal's CityWalk attraction is open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

“Please note the CDC advises that older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from COVID-19,” Universal added. “Guests should evaluate their risk in determining whether to attend.”

Universal Orlando Resort, along with Universal Hollywood Studios, had originally closed its doors in mid-March in an effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, representatives for Universal Orlando Resort met with the Orange County Economic Recovery Task Force to submit plans for reopening. The task force unanimously voted to approve the park’s plans, Fox 35 reported, although Orange County Mayor Jerry Dennings and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reportedly needed to review the proposal before giving the go-ahead.