Inside a $1,680-a-night suite on the new Quantum of the Seas cruise ship

A new type of double-decker loft-inspired cabin aboard Royal Caribbean’s newest ship, the 4,180-passenger Quantum of the Seas, sets a new bar for luxurious staterooms. Here's a look inside.

1. Grand private balcony

Guests enter the suite’s mixed living and dining space on the first level, which opens onto the stateroom’s giant main balcony.

2. Lavishly furnished living room

The living room features a classic Eames lounge chair in beige leather and a pull-out sofa that sleeps two.

3. Stunning master suite

The lofted master bedroom gets plenty of light from double-high windows—and a drop-down TV hides away when you just want to enjoy the view.

4. Expansive ocean views

No portholes here. The main balcony of the suite overlooks the stern, with wide-angle views of the sea.

Explore more photos of the luxury cruise suite.

