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Airlines

'Independence One' brings back golden age of air travel for America’s 250th anniversary

The aircraft's first flight departed Dallas for Philadelphia, a city closely tied to the nation's founding

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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Freedom Plane tour brings rare founding documents to cities across the U.S. Video

Freedom Plane tour brings rare founding documents to cities across the U.S.

The National Archives is sending nine founding-era documents across the country on the "Freedom Plane," giving Americans a rare chance to see records tied to the nation’s founding ahead of the U.S. 250th anniversary.

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Southwest Airlines is marking America’s upcoming 250th anniversary with a new patriotic aircraft and a partnership aimed at boosting volunteer efforts nationwide.

The airline announced the launch of "Independence One," a specially designed plane featuring red, white and blue elements tied to the nation’s founding.

The aircraft includes visual references to American history, including "1776" displayed in script, 13 stars representing the original colonies and the phrase "life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" from the Declaration of Independence, the airline said in a press release.

RARE, HISTORIC US DOCUMENTS TRAVELING COUNTRY ON 'FREEDOM PLANE' AHEAD OF AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

Independence One joins two other America-themed planes in Southwest’s fleet, including Freedom One, introduced in 2021, and Liberty One, another recently unveiled aircraft.

Southwest Airlines

"Independence One," Southwest Airlines’ patriotic plane, is pictured as part of the 250th anniversary celebration. (BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department)

"With our new 'Independence One' and 'Liberty One' aircraft, we honor this important milestone in our nation’s history," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan said in a statement.

The airline also announced a partnership with America250, the organization leading the nationwide celebration of the country’s semiquincentennial.

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As part of the initiative, Southwest said it will contribute up to $250,000 through a "We Serve Together" grant program, supporting nonprofit organizations connected to employee volunteer efforts.

Southwest Airlines

Southwest plans to allocate up to $250,000 in grants to nonprofits tied to employee volunteer efforts. (BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department)

The funding builds on more than 180,000 hours of volunteer service logged by Southwest employees in 2025, according to the company.

"As America marks its 250th anniversary, Southwest Airlines’ legacy of connecting people and communities reflects the spirit of freedom and opportunity that defines our nation," Rosie Rios, chair of America250, said in a statement.

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The new jet entered service last week, with its first flight departing from the airline's hometown of Dallas and heading to Philadelphia, a city closely tied to the nation’s founding.

Southwest Airlines

Independence One (pictured) began service last week, with its inaugural flight departing Dallas for Philadelphia. (BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport Fire and Rescue Department)

The aircraft will continue to fly routes across the country throughout the year as part of the broader America250 celebration.

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The airline, which has operated for more than five decades, said the initiative reflects its long-standing mission of connecting communities across the United States while honoring the country’s history.

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Fox News Digital reached out to Southwest Airlines for further comment.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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