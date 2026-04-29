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'Really big deal': 13-mile secret of America's heartland revealed by Fox News' Steve Doocy

Steve Doocy's journey along 'Mother Road' will conclude in Springfield, Missouri, for centennial kickoff

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
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Route 66 celebration spotlights small-town Kansas history and heart Video

Route 66 celebration spotlights small-town Kansas history and heart

Steve Doocy’s Route 66 centennial road trip rolls into Baxter Springs, where locals celebrate the Mother Road’s history, pride and small-town spirit.

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Steve Doocy, "Fox & Friends" co-host, continued his Route 66 road trip Wednesday, stopping in Kansas to celebrate the historic highway’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

The trip is part of a three-day journey along the iconic roadway, often called the "Mother Road" stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica, California.

Doocy kicked off the journey Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he visited local businesses and spoke with artists about the city's deep ties to Route 66.

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On Wednesday, he made his way to Baxter Springs, Kansas, broadcasting live from a local grill and pub, Bricks and Brews.

"Kansas is the shortest state. It’s only 13 miles of Route 66," Doocy said during the segment. "The cool thing is everybody in this town grew up along Route 66, so this is a really big deal."

Historic Route 66 road sign along original road in Kansas

The famed Route 66 is approaching its 100th anniversary this year.  (iStock)

Residents gathered early to meet him, many sharing their personal connections to the historic road.

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"How many people grew up along Route 66?" Doocy asked the crowd. "Everybody did."

Doocy later continued the morning from the Baxter Springs Visitor Center, where local officials and residents gathered to celebrate the milestone.

Aerial view of Baxter Springs Kansas main street with red brick buildings and clear sky

The state of Kansas has the briefest stretch of Route 66, spanning just 13 miles. (iStock)

"It may be the shortest stretch along Route 66 for Kansas, but it’s special to me because I’m from Kansas," Doocy said.

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Speaking with Mayor Kelly Abbott, Doocy highlighted how deeply the historic roadway is woven into daily life in the town.

"Everything we do is on Route 66, whether it’s go to school or work or to the high school ballgame," Abbott said.

Doocy noted that before the interstate system, the highway served as a primary route connecting travelers across the country.

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"This was America’s main street," he said.

The segment also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new park designed to welcome travelers passing through the area.

Steve Doocy interviewing Mayor Abbott outside in Kansas.

Steve Doocy of Fox News speaks with Mayor Abbott, pictured at left, in Baxter Springs, Kansas. (Fox & Friends)

"It gives us an opportunity for people to travel Route 66, explore our history, and find a place to rest," one official said.

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Doocy also spoke with visitors about America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, asking what the milestone meant to them.

"I’m proud to be an American," one attendee said.

Others echoed similar sentiments, pointing to freedom and appreciation for veterans as reasons they value the country.

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Doocy’s trip will conclude in Springfield, Missouri, where the official kickoff of the Route 66 centennial celebration is set to take place.

Steve Doocy explores vintage cars in small Kansas town ahead of America250 Video

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

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