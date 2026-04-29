'Really big deal': 13-mile secret of America's heartland revealed by Fox News' Steve Doocy

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Steve Doocy, "Fox & Friends" co-host, continued his Route 66 road trip Wednesday, stopping in Kansas to celebrate the historic highway’s upcoming 100th anniversary.

The trip is part of a three-day journey along the iconic roadway, often called the "Mother Road" stretching from Chicago to Santa Monica, California.

Doocy kicked off the journey Tuesday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he visited local businesses and spoke with artists about the city's deep ties to Route 66.

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On Wednesday, he made his way to Baxter Springs, Kansas, broadcasting live from a local grill and pub, Bricks and Brews.

"Kansas is the shortest state. It’s only 13 miles of Route 66," Doocy said during the segment. "The cool thing is everybody in this town grew up along Route 66, so this is a really big deal."

Residents gathered early to meet him, many sharing their personal connections to the historic road.

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"How many people grew up along Route 66?" Doocy asked the crowd. "Everybody did."

Doocy later continued the morning from the Baxter Springs Visitor Center, where local officials and residents gathered to celebrate the milestone.

"It may be the shortest stretch along Route 66 for Kansas, but it’s special to me because I’m from Kansas," Doocy said.

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Speaking with Mayor Kelly Abbott, Doocy highlighted how deeply the historic roadway is woven into daily life in the town.

"Everything we do is on Route 66, whether it’s go to school or work or to the high school ballgame," Abbott said.

Doocy noted that before the interstate system, the highway served as a primary route connecting travelers across the country.

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"This was America’s main street," he said.

The segment also featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new park designed to welcome travelers passing through the area.

"It gives us an opportunity for people to travel Route 66, explore our history, and find a place to rest," one official said.

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Doocy also spoke with visitors about America’s upcoming 250th anniversary, asking what the milestone meant to them.

"I’m proud to be an American," one attendee said.

Others echoed similar sentiments, pointing to freedom and appreciation for veterans as reasons they value the country.

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Doocy’s trip will conclude in Springfield, Missouri, where the official kickoff of the Route 66 centennial celebration is set to take place.