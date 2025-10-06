Luxury 'golden' visa program targets rich Americans as ordinary folks are left behind

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

With the increasing interest in "golden" visa programs, Portugal has now become the latest country to hop on the trend by exclusively targeting Americans.

The LXL Ventures Fund offers a five-year residence-by-investment program for non-EU nationals.

The special visa allows people to live, work and study in Portugal along with enjoying visa-free travel across the Schengen Area.

Visas only require an average of seven days per year spent in Portugal, per the program.

The specialized private equity fund offers "secure and familiar assets matching U.S. investor preference," and "structure for NHR [Non-Habitual Resident tax] 2.0 compliance," according to the fund’s website.

Lisbon-based Vida Capital has seen a 571% increase in traffic from the U.S. in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024, Forbes reported.

Portugal’s new program requires prospective visa holders to put about $500,000 into qualifying investment, venture capital funds and scientific or technological research.

About $250,000 of that can be invested in cultural heritage preservation, or in creating at least 10 full-time jobs in Portugal, according to the country’s site.

Mo Bennis, an associate vice president at Arton Capital, a global financial advisory and consultancy firm, previously told Fox News Digital that Americans are realizing these special visas are "the ultimate insurance policy against uncertainty."

"[Golden visas] can open doors to privileges that money just can’t buy: freedom of movement, security for your family and access to opportunities around the world," he said.

Critics of "golden" visas argue these programs favor the affluent over ordinary people and can push up the prices of local housing.

"Portugal offers access to world-class healthcare and education within the EU, often at lower costs than in the U.S.," Bennis said.

He added, "The countries with the most smooth and streamlined processes are often the most popular."