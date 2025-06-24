Home worth $1.6M with 7,000 books and floor-to-ceiling shelves touted for 'charm and character'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A so-called dream home for literature lovers has hit the market in Columbus, Ohio, packed wall to wall with more than 7,000 hardback books and dramatic floor-to-ceiling shelves — and it's listed for $1.6 million.

Nicknamed "The Book House," the home was custom-designed to evoke the feel of a historic German village cottage, according to news agency SWNS.

Though the building appears aged from the outside, with materials mirroring early 20th-century construction, it’s a modern dual-unit property with high-end features and built to function as a short-term luxury rental.

THIS $1M 'FLINTSTONES'-STYLE HOME BUILT INTO ANCIENT RED ROCK COULD BE YOURS

Spanning 4,536 square feet, the residence has two living units with a total of eight bedrooms and six bathrooms, offering enough accommodations to sleep as many as 24 guests.

The property was reportedly imagined as an immersive design experience, with every detail merging "vintage character with modern convenience," said SWNS.

To bring his vision to life, developer Guy Marshall began collecting books for the project.

Eventually he amassed some 7,000 hardcover volumes, which he acquired for just 10 cents apiece, SWNS reported.

The books now line every room in the home, on shelves that reach floor to ceiling; they're accessed by rolling library ladders.

THE FIERY SECRET TO A LONGER LIFE MIGHT BE HIDING IN YOUR SPICE RACK

The listing describes the property as an ideal entertaining space, with open layouts, modern amenities and a location just minutes from downtown Columbus, German Village, plus a nearby children’s hospital.

"One of the more notable features includes floor-to-ceiling bookshelves with library ladders and 7,000 plus hardcover books spanning every room," the listing reads.

Rental projections from short-term stay experts estimate the home could bring in approximately $273,000 in gross annual income, said SWNS.

Marshall said every element of the design was chosen deliberately.

That includes the exterior, which is made of concrete blocks dyed and finished to resemble aged masonry.

"The single-layer, one-foot-thick walls mirror those of buildings constructed in the early 1900s," he said, emphasizing an intent to channel the aesthetics and durability of historical craftsmanship, from antique lighting fixtures and custom ironwork to reclaimed barn beams and bespoke installations.

"My goal was to blend charm and character with the luxury and comfort expected in today’s most finely appointed homes," he said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Though it cost significantly more to build than a typical stick-frame house, Marshall said the extra investment was worth it to create something unique and memorable.

"That’s why I designed it to operate as a high-end short-term rental: to increase revenue and share it with guests from all over," he added.

The quirky home was recently featured on "Zillow Gone Wild" — which shared the comment, "Imagine sleeping surrounded by books. The dreams you will HAVE."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In response to a social media post about the listing, a Facebook commenter wrote, "Just thinking about the amount of dust that collects on all those books makes me need to use my inhaler."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another person wrote, "3 things: Where's the kitchen sink? Where is the toilet? Can you imagine packing up all those books?? It's like moving a library."

Yet another person said simply, "I love it so much."