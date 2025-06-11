This $1M 'Flintstones'-style home built into ancient red rock could be yours

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A unique property that looks like it came straight out of "The Flintstones" has hit the market in Larkspur, Colorado — and it’s turning heads.

Priced at $1 million, the two-bedroom "rock house" is unlike anything else currently for sale, experts say. It's built around Colorado's beloved 200-million-year-old red rocks.

Nestled around a 45-foot-high section of ancient stone, the home offers what listing agent Phillip Booghier called "an unmatched blend of architectural creativity and natural beauty," news agency SWNS reported.

"It’s a property that captivates at every turn," said Booghier, a global real estate adviser.

The house, listed by Booghier, isn’t just built next to the rock - it's built directly into it.

"The dramatic rock wall isn’t a backdrop," he said.

"It’s the centerpiece, rising through all three levels and anchoring each floor in natural grandeur."

The massive red rock is not only a striking feature but also a structural element that defines the home’s design, SWNS noted.

"Every space is visually and physically connected to the monolith at its core," Booghier noted.

The integration of the natural rock was carefully executed.

"The integration was thoughtfully engineered, permitted and built to last," Booghier said.

"Spray poly foam, epoxy and acrylic caulking [were used] to create a weatherproof, enduring bond."

Inside, the home reflects its setting.

"The home’s design mirrors the drama of its setting," Booghier said.

It features a floating staircase with custom iron railings, exposed beam ceilings, warm wood finishes, and "thoughtfully placed windows" that highlight natural light and expansive views.

Beyond its interior, the property offers a variety of outdoor amenities.

SWNS reported that it includes private walking trails, a scenic picnic area, and Milky Way views from a private hot tub.

The setting provides "the kind of peace and serenity that feels worlds away."

"This residence transforms nature’s artistry into a one-of-a-kind architectural statement," said Booghier.

The home was built in 2000 and has previously been on the market.