Gwyneth Paltrow teases her Celebrity Cruises partnership is back on for ‘Goop at Sea’

It seems that "Goop at Sea" will set sail after all, according to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram feed.

The 48-year-old actress shared a photo of herself staring off into the distance on a beach along with a caption that name dropped her partnership with Celebrity Cruises, which has since been postponed due the pandemic.

MAJOR CRUISE LINES ACCEPTING BOOKINGS FOR JUNE, DESPITE CDC ORDER

"In 2022 my @goop team and I are going to join @celebritycruises on their new ship, Celebrity Beyond. I’ll be behind the scenes, working on some special projects, as Celebrity’s new Well-being Advisor," Paltrow wrote on Wednesday to her 7.5 million followers. "My team @goop is curating programming and fitness kits to add to Celebrity’s wellness the experience. I’m sworn to secrecy on the rest—keep an eye out for the details coming soon."

In January 2020, the cruise line and Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop announced their wellness-focused partnership. The 11-night cruise was supposed to set sail on August 26 and stop at European ports, but the coronavirus pandemic prevented the event from happening as cruise lines suspended planned voyages to help stop the spread of the virus.

CDC SAYS US CRUISES COULD RESUME IN MID-JULY

Representatives at Celebrity Cruises did not immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

Instead, while Paltrow posted about her partnership the upscale cruise line had already shared posts about its upcoming Celebrity Beyond ship, which is set to debut in April 2022.

The cruise line shared an Instagram Story that directs people to "plan a vacation beyond your wildest dreams" on the new ship along with a highlight video.

NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE TO REQUIRE COVID-19 VACCINE FOR CREW, PASSENGERS

Celebrity’s Goop at Sea voyage will only be open to guests who are 18 years of age or older, according to the cruise line’s website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The cruise will include mental health workshops, workout classes, "soul sessions" and keynote speakers. There will also be "surprises and amenities" related to Goop on the ship.

Guests who want to experience the Goop at Sea event will need to book a Retreat suite, which provides exclusive access to the ship’s lounge, sundeck and private restaurant.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

So far, Celebrity’s earliest sailings on other ships are scheduled for dates in June much like its competitors Princess Cruises and MSC Cruises. Adult passengers are expected to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 on many these 2021 sailings.