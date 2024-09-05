Google Flights reveals top holiday travel destinations for 2024

Google has revealed the top trending destinations for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Eve to help travelers get a sense of what’s shaping up to be popular for 2024 holiday travel.

"If you’re traveling within the U.S. for Thanksgiving, our aggregate data shows that the cheapest fares are usually available in early October," James Byers, group product manager, search at Google, told Fox News Digital about when to book your flights.

For domestic Christmas travel, Byers said prices also tend to be lowest when booked in late October, but this can vary based on where exactly you want to fly.

In general, he said you can head to Google Flights, plug in your trip details, and look for the "cheapest time to book" insights that’ll show up in your search results.

Plotting your next vacation and don't want to travel too far?

Here are some things to do in the hot spots located in America that were mentioned on Google Flights' lists.

Orlando, Florida

Ranked as the number one destination for Thanksgiving and approaching right behind in the number two slot for trending destinations for Christmas and New Year’s Eve, is Orlando.

Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Florida are huge draws in town, but for a memorable stay, consider reserving your room at Grande Lakes Orlando.

The 500-acre luxury resort comprises The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, with a large waterpark on-site.

Chicago, Illinois

Any trip to the Windy City could begin with a meal at Lou Manalti’s for some top-notch deep dish pizza and end with a twinkling evening view of the city from high above on Skydeck at Willis Tower.

As for what you do in between, consider catching a show at Andy’s Jazz Club, wandering around The Art Institute of Chicago and the Museum of Science and Industry and grabbing otherworldly sushi and small plates at Miru.

You could also grab a Chicago CityPASS in advance of your stay so you can do things like visit the aforementioned museums and SkyDeck along with other attractions, including the Shoreline Sightseeing Architecture River Tour.

New York City

For a family-friendly vacation for the books, check out the esteemed Plaza Hotel’s "Home Alone 2 Fun in New York" package, complete with a chauffeured limo ride, large cheese pizza and a "Home Alone sundae."

Or, you could swap ‘90s classics films for beloved children’s books and check into the famed Eloise Suite from author Kay Thompson and illustrator Hilary Knight’s 1955 picture book.

For other NYC must-dos during a Thanksgiving or Christmas visit: Take a tour of the Empire State Building, check out The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, eat at The Beach Cafe and go ice skating at Wollman Rink.

Dallas, Texas

If you have your sights set on a Dallas vacation, take a look at The Joule Hotel.

About a 20-minute drive to Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium, this Main Street oasis has a divine subterranean spa, a modern Texas brasserie called CBD Provisions with superb shrimp and grits and steak alike, and a prime location on Main Street in downtown Dallas.

If you’re not going to a game, cheer on your favorite team at City Tavern, a lively sports bar that's only a three-minute walk from the hotel.

Miami, Florida

If you’re traveling with pals and are all fans of the reality series, "The Traitors," book "The Betrayers: Miami Edition Package" for you and up to nine friends at Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach.

During your stay, you’ll be spoiled with welcome champagne and hors d’oeuvres, multi-day game coordination and winner prizes.

Generator Miami is another fun option in Miami Beach, just 15 minutes from the airport and 100 feet from the Atlantic Ocean.

Los Angeles, California

After your wheels-down in LAX, Hotel Per La is one of many options where you can stay.

Housed in the former Giannini Building (the former HQ of the Bank of Italy), you’ll see Italian flair meld with urban finesse.

Situated in downtown Los Angeles, landmarks like the Walt Disney Concert Hall, the Centre Theatre Group, The Geffen Contemporary at MOCA are all close by the property.

Continue by visiting the Hollywood Walk of Fame and the Warner Bros. Studio Tour.

Whether you’re with kids or it’s an adults-only getaway, consider carving out a few hours for wandering around Griffith Park, which has caves, flora and fauna, paved trails, the Greek Theatre and more.