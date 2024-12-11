Popular travel destination to hike hot springs 'bathing tax' in effort to tackle overtourism: report

Several cities in Japan are grappling with overtourism as local governments take different approaches to curbing crowds.

Japan is known for its hot springs (onsens) and bathing facilities surrounded by inns, drawing tourists from around the world.

Many of Japan’s onsen towns have imposed so-called "bathing taxes" in an effort to support the upkeep of the scenic destinations, but are limited in the scope of what the tax covers.

The standard bathing tax is currently around $0.98 (150 yen) per day, according to the Japanese paper, The Asahi Shimbun.

Kumano Travel, the community-based reservation system for the Kumano region of Japan, lists information about the onsen tax on its website.



"Hot-spring accommodations throughout Japan are required by their municipal governments to charge an onsen tax equivalent to 150 yen per one adult per one night," the page says.

"This onsen tax is not included in the KUMANO TRAVEL price so please pay the fee with cash at the accommodation."

In March 2025, the hot spring town of Higashi-Izu will raise its bathing tax to around $2 (300 yen), reported TTG Asia, an Asia-Pacific travel trade business resource.

Atagawa Yamatokan, a beachfront hotel located in Higashi-Izu, lists on its website the upcoming increase in the hot spring tax.

"Due to an agreement with Higashiizu Town, the hot spring tax will be changed. Until February 28, 2025, 150 yen per person per day (per night). From March 1, 2025, 300 yen per person per day (per night)," the site says.

Three municipalities on the northern island of Hokkaido have introduced a lodging tax in addition to bathing taxes, with 16 other municipalities considering the tax, says The Asahi Shimbun.

"Raising both the bathing tax and introducing the lodging tax would create a double burden on hot spring resort guests," the news source noted.

Nearly two million Americans visited Japan from January through August this year, marking a new record, said Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in a public speech made in September.

Thirty percent of visitors noted experiencing overcrowding at popular spots, according to a Japan Tourism Board (JTB) Foundation and the Development Bank of Japan report.

Japan’s summit mountain of Mount Fuji implemented a climber tax of about $13 (2,000 yen) calling it a "voluntary donation" while also limiting only 4,000 hikers per day, according to the official website for Mount Fuji climbing.

Other international vacation destinations have implemented taxes in an effort to curb tourism.

The Maldives has implemented a departure tax charging tourists on their flights out of airports on the islands.

Greece plans to implement a 20 euro ($22) tax for visitors cruising to Santorini or Mykonos and Bali started charging all foreign tourists a $10 fee to promote more sustainable tourism, Fox News Digital reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Atagawa Yamatokan hotel and the Japan Tourism Agency of the Japanese government for comment.