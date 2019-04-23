Giant Idaho potato prop converted into Airbnb rental

A 6-ton potato prop has been converted into an Airbnb in Idaho after touring the U.S. for 6 years.

Now called the Big Idaho Potato Hotel, the fake spud traveled on the back of a semi-truck for the Idaho Potato Commission to promote the state’s crop, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Once they were done with the giant vegetable’s tour, the commission wasn’t sure what to do with it until tiny house developer Kristie Wolfe suggested turning it into a rental home, the outlet reported.

Wolfe had spent 2 years with the spud on its tour and told the Idaho Statesman she had always wanted to turn it into a rental.

“I had the perfect lot, and someday I was going to get that potato and turn it into something cool,” she told the outlet.

On Monday, the potato was unveiled at a grand opening, according to a Facebook post from the Idaho Potato Commission.

“For #EarthDay a 6 ton Idaho Potato has been officially recycled as an Airbnb, now called the Big Idaho Potato Hotel!” the post said, in part.

The post also included photos of the Potato Hotel, which even has a bathroom.

"If you really just wanted to know whats its like to be inside a potato as opposed to have a potato inside you, here's a great opportunity to experience it," Frank Muir, the Idaho Potato Commission president and CEO, told KIVI Boise.

According to its Airbnb page, the potato has air conditioning, heating and an indoor fireplace. Listed as a farm stay, the one-bedroom potato can only host two people and has a queen-sized bed.

It costs $200 per night to stay in the potato, which is located on 400 acres of farmland 25 miles southeast of Boise, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The outlet reported the potato/hotel is 28 feet long, 12 feet wide, 11.5 feet tall and 336 square feet.