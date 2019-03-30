World's most popular Airbnb is a tiny cabin in the woods near San Francisco

The most visited Airbnb in the world is a small wooden cabin near San Francisco.

Located 80 miles south of the city, the small home measures just 100 square feet, but has been incredibly popular with vacationers.

The mushroom-shaped cabin was first listed on Airbnb in 2009 by owners Kitty and Michael, and was one of the first properties to be listed outside of a city. Since then, it has had nearly 1,300 reviews from guests who have given it five stars for cleanliness, value and location.

It's so popular, it is fully booked until October.

The cabin can hold three guests at a time. The main bedroom boasts a queen sized bed with a Casper mattress, as well as a 32" flat screen TV. There's also a sofa that can be transformed into a second sleeping area.

With a fridge, popcorn maker, French Press coffee machine and an outdoor barbecue on the deck, it is clear to see why it is so popular with guests. They provide everything you could need, from breakfast ingredients to toiletries and towels.

Many choose to stay in the cabin for stargazing, thanks to the glass domed roof, which is perfect for looking at the Milky Way.

There's wifi access so you can stay connected, but there are also forest trails all around the property if you want to get lost in the wild for a while.

It is described on the website: "With a geodesic dome loft & a large deck in the trees, you'll feel like you're in a tree house in the woods. We have been listing with Airbnb since July '09 and have had the most reservations of any of their listings!”

It costs from $130 a night, while weekend stays are a minimum two-day booking.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.