Frontier Airlines passenger is told he should be on 'no-fly list' after complaining of coughing traveler

A flight attendant with Frontier Airlines has been accused of telling a passenger that he "should be on a no-fly list" after the man raised concerns about a fellow passenger who was coughing on the flight.

The male flight attendant, who was not identified, was filmed by the concerned passenger, who shared the footage with TMZ. In the video, the passenger claims he had previously raised the issue with another female flight attendant before the trip.

"I told her, ‘Ma’am, this guy behind me is really coughing there, with a wet cough, sounds like he’s got a cold,’" he recounted, adding that he asked the female flight attendant to move his seat to the rear of the cabin.

At this point, however, the male flight attendant cuts him off.

"This is public transportation, sir. You can drive your car if it’s a problem. You can’t tell people to get off the plane if they’re… coughing or sneezing."

The passenger then tries to explain that he asked the female flight attendant if she thought the coughing man should be removed from the flight.

"How do you know he’s sick?" the male flight attendant responds. "You ain’t no doctor."

The passenger continues, saying that the female flight attendant later claimed the coughing man "wasn’t that sick" and, coincidentally, also told him that he should drive (instead of fly) if he was so concerned.

He then added that the female flight attendant told him he should "be on the no-fly list" — and upon saying this, the male flight attendant agreed.

"You should be on the no-fly list. You really should be… because you’re gonna tell somebody to get kicked off for sneezing and coughing."

The captain of the plane, who was allegedly just off-screen, had also observed this interaction, TMZ reported.

The incident allegedly occurred on Thursday following a flight from Miami to Philadelphia, according to the outlet.

When reached for comment, a representative for Frontier Airlines told Fox News that the carrier is aware of and reviewing the footage. The airline declined to confirm its protocol for customers who wish to raise concerns about potentially ill passengers.

Frontier Airlines currently conducts temperature screenings of all passengers and crew prior to boarding, and anyone with a temperature over 100.4 will be denied admission. The carrier further requires that passengers complete a "health acknowledgement" to certify that they have not tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 14 days, nor been in contact with anyone who has, or has exhibited symptoms.

Like all other U.S. carriers, Frontier also requires that passengers wear masks or face coverings throughout the trip.