Flight passenger's awkward seat assignment has travelers sounding off

An air traveler was assigned a less-than-ideal seat on a recent flight, prompting him to share the experience online.

On the "r/delta" forum, the passenger posted, "My seat put me halfway into the aisle," along with a photo.

In the photo, the traveler shows half of his seat stationed outside the cabin row.

The post drew more than 800 comments with users sharing similar experiences.

"The worst part is you get to see what the first class people are eating on real dishes and real utensils lol," joked one user.

"RIP left knee," another person wrote.

"I was in that seat this past weekend, and managed to avoid getting my knee bashed or my shoulder or head hit until, I kid you not, the very last person who managed to swing her large shoulder bag into me as she turned to ask the flight attendant a question," said one flyer.

"God, I hate those seats. It's so hard to go by with your rolling carry-on and not come in contact with the poor person's feet/knee/elbow," another person wrote.

"But you'll be a step ahead of everyone else when the captain turns off the seatbelt sign," one user joked.

The user responded, saying, "True. I actually stood up a few times during the flight to stretch and could basically remain in my seat area which was nice."

"You get to stare at the flight attendant too when he or she sits on their jumpseat," commented one user.

Zach Griff, senior aviation writer for New York-based travel blog The Point Guys, spoke to Fox News Digital about uncommon seats.

"My recommendation for travelers stuck in these types of seats is to bring an eye mask and possibly also some reading material or other entertainment options to keep them distracted from what’s undoubtedly an awkward experience," Griff said.

In September, a woman went viral on TikTok after showing how her airplane seat was in the opposite direction on the aircraft, facing the entire cabin and her fellow passengers, Fox News Digital reported.

The video, which showed the woman looking uncomfortable as she stared out into the crowd, reached 15 million views.

"When you book row 1 as a treat, it turns into you facing the entire plane," she wrote in text overlay on her video, with text that said, "Never going to recover."

