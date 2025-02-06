Flight passenger 'framed' as a seat squatter, triggering reactions on social media

As more flyers discuss pesky seat squatters on social media, one passenger claims he or she was falsely accused of attempting the travel trend.

Posted in the "r/delta" forum on Reddit, a user shared a story about becoming an "accidental" airplane seat squatter.

"When I went to row 29, someone was in my seat and showed her boarding pass, confirming it was her seat," the post read.

FLIGHT PASSENGER WITNESSES LUGGAGE BUCKLED INTO 1ST-CLASS SEAT, IGNITING SOCIAL MEDIA DEBATE

The user then called over the flight attendant (FA) and was reassigned to Comfort +.

"A few minutes later, a father and daughter walked up and the father said 'you’re in one of our seats' and I super nicely explained I was just given this seat by the FA, maybe there is a mixup," the user went on to say.

"A different FA came over and loudly scolded me ‘WHO told you you can sit there?!? Your ticket doesn’t even say comfort+!!!’" the user wrote.

The user said the situation was explained to another flight attendant and they were then reassigned for a third time. A fellow passenger saw the situation unfold, according to the post.

"Basically after a whole commotion I was reseated for a third time, and frankly felt kind of p----- for being framed as some seat squatter when I was just following directions," the post concluded.

The term "seat squatters" has been used to refer to those who rob the seats that were selected and paid for by other travelers.

Reddit users took to the comments to discuss the seat squatter phenomenon, and share similar stories.

"I think the worst part of this is that the FAs reseat without filling in the other FAs, so then it’s chaos," one user wrote.

"Not your fault at all and you did nothing wrong," a comment said.

"The right hand doesn’t know what the left hand is doing," one wrote.

"Sounds like something a squatter would say," a person joked.

"I did this once, I got bumped up to first in an aisle seat on one flight, 3C and the next flight was 3D," said one user.

"I did something like that recently, right seat, wrong row.," another said.

Brandon Blewett, the Texas-based author of "How to Avoid Strangers on Airplanes," told Fox News Digital that he sees more people encountering airplane seat squatters.

"[Squatter] encounters often lead to delays that often cascade, leading to missed connections and frustrated passengers throughout the cabin," Blewett said.

"Let the flight attendant handle it. Nobody wants to go viral in a reel titled, ‘Passenger meltdown at 30,000 feet,’" he added.

California-based etiquette expert Rosalinda Randall said it is best to address the seat scenario calmly and in good faith.

"If the seat squatter refuses to move, do not engage; do not recruit other passengers to rally," Randall told Fox News Digital in January.