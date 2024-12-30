Flight passengers ask if travelers can get whole cans of soda vs. just a cup: 'Annoying'

A traveler took to social media to ask whether passengers could ask for a whole can of soda versus just a small cup filled with the bubbly beverage.

Posted in the "r/delta" forum, the user's comment said, "I was told once by a FA [flight attendant] on the plane you can ask for ‘a can of soda’ rather than just the cup they usually give you."

The user also wrote, "On a recent flight, the flight attendant told me no. (He was NOT a nice FA. I was surprised, honestly.)"

"Then on another flight after that, the guy said, ‘Oh, you’re gonna be that guy, huh?’ It was all lighthearted and we laughed, and I was not offended in any way … (He gave me the can.)"

The user asked fellow Redditors if it was "annoying" to ask flight attendants for the whole can.

"I always ask for the whole can when I get mixed drinks on the plane and no one’s ever said no," shared one user.

Another added, "I think it really depends on how many cans they have and how likely they're going to run out of [soda]."

One user who claimed to be a flight attendant said, "Usually it’s not a problem, but sometimes, if 2 or 3 people in a row ask for a can [and] we’re not even 20% of the way done with service, I’ll politely decline and say that if I have enough, I’ll bring the can back later."

"Who cares if it's annoying? It's not an unreasonable request given the prices we pay. And if they don't have it, they don't have it," commented a traveler.

One user suggested, "I've always said that ‘I don't need the cup.’"

"Bottle of water gets a ‘no’ most of the time," said a Redditor.

Another added, "If it's a regional jet, the flight attendant is working alone in the back with a tiny half-cart and very limited stock. Definitely no full cans then."

On Delta’s website, under "Onboard dining," the information does not specify how beverages are served.

"From our signature Biscoff cookies to special-order meals, we're refreshing onboard refreshments with the foods and drinks you love," the site reads.

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta for comment.