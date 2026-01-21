Dolly Parton fans can now book stays at her upcoming hotel in Nashville

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dolly Parton is giving fans a new way to check into Nashville.

Reservations are officially open for the SongTeller Hotel, Parton’s highly anticipated downtown property in Tennessee.

The venue won’t welcome guests until summer 2026, but bookings are already live.

"This is a huge milestone in the project’s progression," Shannon Foster, general manager of Dolly Parton's SongTeller Hotel, told Fox News Digital.

"Extending reservations at this stage allows us to cultivate relationships with future guests, gather early demand insights and thoughtfully plan staffing and operations to ensure we’re fully prepared to deliver the authentic hotel experience guests can expect."

The hotel is located near Broadway, placing it within walking distance of the city’s most popular music venues and tourist attractions.

"Broadway has become such a hub of tourism, this felt like the right time to bring something special to all the wonderful activity in Nashville," Parton said on her website.

"I’ve always dreamed of being able to create something here in Music City and I know we’ve found the perfect addition to the city I call home."

The hotel is designed as a music-driven gathering space that brings together guests, music lovers and fans of Parton’s work.

"Envisioned by our ‘Dreamer in Chief’ (Dolly), the hotel is a place to honor music, creativity and true Southern hospitality," Foster said.

The property will offer a variety of rooms and suites, with select accommodations inspired by Parton’s songwriting career.

Plans also call for several on-site entertainment and dining spaces intended to host live music performances and events, Foster noted.

Venues planned for the property include Parton’s Live, which is expected to feature songwriter rounds and live performances.

Jolene’s, named after Parton’s 1973 hit, is expected to offer live entertainment paired with dining and cocktails.

"Both venues are ticket-only experiences to allow guests to enjoy the events without the crowds," Foster noted.

The hotel will also include Dolly's Life of Many Colors Museum, a dedicated space focused on Parton's life and career that will be located on the third floor of the property.

"This museum is a place where folks can see my journey through my own eyes—every color, every story, and every dream that brought me here," Parton said on her website.

Other planned amenities include a retail boutique featuring Parton-inspired merchandise, such as clothing, accessories and souvenirs.