Dolly Parton unveils favorite Nashville destinations amid new travel stop partnership

The queen of country music is bringing her brand of Southern hospitality to Tennessee highways — making the trip to Nashville feel as memorable and fun as the destination itself.

Dolly Parton recently announced the roll-out of Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stops. The rest-stop areas will feature new and reimagined entertainment elements.

"I have spent the bulk of my life on the road, and more specifically on a bus," said Parton in a release.

Parton has partnered with the Tennessean Travel Stop brand to relaunch their flagship stop in Cornersville, Tennessee, with additional locations to be announced in 2026.

Parton recently discussed her favorite place in Music City in an interview with Airmail.

In a nod to her own musical talents and career, she mentioned the Grand Ole Opry.

George D. Hay is credited with founding the musical treasure, having started radio station WSM — which went live for the first time in October 1925. The program, originally called "WSM's Barn Dance," also launched at that time.

The prominent announcer and program director launched the show with Uncle Jimmy Thompson, a 77-year-old fiddle player.

The name of the now-iconic brand — which includes a program, a live performance and a location — came from Hay in a burst of inspiration.

The Opry grew so popular that the broadcast was moved to the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville in 1943.

The Opry then built its own theater and country-music campus, Opryland, in 1974, about 10 miles east of the city center.

Parton told Airmail she was on stage at the Ryman Auditorium in 1969 when she was inducted into the Opry.

"Since then, I’ve performed many times at the Ryman, whether it be for television specials or for my own concerts," said Parton.

Home to country legends and rising stars, the Opry today has a seating capacity of nearly 4,400, with over 30 sections.

"When I celebrated my 50th year as a member of the Opry in 2019, we filmed the television special on that magical stage," Parton said.

The Opry is the longest-running radio broadcast on the planet, according to Guinness World Records.

Nearby Ryman is Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge, a legendary honky-tonk bar in downtown Nashville.

The lounge has been a launching pad and clubhouse for numerous country artists.

"When I moved to Nashville, it was known that if you couldn’t find someone backstage, there was a good chance they were at the bar at Tootsie’s," said Parton.

"Years back, many of the great Opry performers and I filmed a segment there for my variety series, ‘Dolly.’"

For Nashville visitors who want to get their steps in, Parton also mentioned the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge.

"When they added the beautiful pedestrian bridge years back, it connected East Nashville to Downtown," said Parton.

"I filmed the music video for my single ‘Together You & I’ on this bridge in 2011."

The truss bridge stretches 0.59 miles.

It spans the Cumberland River, showing off the beautiful Nashville skyline, according to Greenways for Nashville.

Fox News Digital reached out to Dolly Parton's team for additional comment.