Disney Cruise Line increases recommended gratuities

Disney Cruise Line increased its recommended daily gratuity amount, its website announced earlier this week.

"We recommend a gratuity amount of $16.00 USD per night, per stateroom Guest, including infants and children," said the Disney Cruise Line Website.

Previously, Disney Cruise Line had a recommended gratuity of $14.50 per day for each guest.

These pre-paid gratuities are given to dining room servers, their assistants, the head server, and the stateroom host, said Disney Cruise Line.

These gratuities do not include tips for room service, any extra items added to including dining, specialty dining locations, port adventures, spa services, or "any other additional services," said Disney Cruise Line.

"There is an 18% gratuity charged for bar, beverage, wine, deck service tabs and spa services. All gratuities can be charged to your onboard account," said Disney Cruise Line.

For cruise guests in concierge staterooms and suites, the recommended gratuity is $27.75 per night per guest, said Disney Cruise Line. This increased cost "includes gratuity for the assistant stateroom host, who services the Concierge accommodations, and the Concierge Lounge team, in addition to the positions listed above."

The previous recommended gratuity for concierge guests was $23.50.

These gratuities are optional, said Disney Cruise Line, and can be removed from one's bill by going to guest services, said the website.

"Requests to refund pre-paid optional gratuities may only be processed in full back to the original form of payment, which may include forms of payment made by a travel agent," said Disney Cruise Line.

Disney Cruise Line was founded in 1995 and now has six ships in its fleet. The newest, the Disney Treasure, embarked on her maiden voyage on Dec. 21, 2024, FOX Business previously reported.

Gratuities on cruise lines are commonplace, said the travel website The Points Guy.

"The extra cost of the automatic gratuity charges can be a shock to first-time cruisers. At some lines, these charges run as high as $25 per day," said The Points Guy.

Disney Cruise Line's $16 recommended gratuity is comparable to other cruise lines, reported Fox Live Now.

Carnival Cruise Line also has a recommended gratuity of $16. Royal Caribbean's suggested gratuity is $18.50 and Norwegian Cruise Line's is $20.

Some cruise lines do not have a recommended gratuity, and instead cover it in their fares, noted The Points Guy.

These include the cruise lines Azamara, Ponant, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Scenic Luxury Cruises & Tours, Seabourn, SeaDream Yacht Club, Silversea Cruises and Virgin Voyages, said The Points Guy.