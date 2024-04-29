American Culture Quiz: From country music to major hit songs, how vast is your knowledge?

APP USERS: Click here to get this quiz!

From babies to baseball, from country music to major hit songs (and the writers behind them), how vast is your national knowledge?

The American Culture Quiz from Fox News Digital tests your command each week of unique national traits, trends, people and popular interests. This week's quiz includes a nod to an American pastime, plus questions about presidents, popular entertainment — and plenty more.

Can you get all 8 right? Dig in!

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which country artist is ranked No. 1 in the list of best female country singers in 2024?</h3><ul><li>Shania Twain</li><li>Carley Pearce</li><li>Lainey Wilson</li><li>Carrie Underwood</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which baseball legend flew as wingman to future astronaut and senator John Glenn while they served as Marine Corps pilots in the Korean War?</h3><ul><li>Willie Mays</li><li>San Musial</li><li>Ted Williams</li><li>Mickey Mantle</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What invention by Marion Donovan, a Connecticut mother and entrepreneur, brought a cleaner approach to domestic life in the 1940s?</h3><ul><li>Q-tips</li><li>Dishwasher</li><li>Liquid hand soap</li><li>Disposable diapers</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>President Joe Biden is older than aging musicians Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones —&nbsp;true or false?</h3><ul><li>True</li><li>False</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Piggly Wiggly, widely proclaimed to be the first American supermarket, opened in 1916 in which of these riverfront cities?</h3><ul><li>Cincinnati, Ohio</li><li>Omaha, Nebraksa</li><li>Memphis, Tennessee</li><li>Baton Rouge, Louisiana</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>"Lady," a major hit song for Kenny Rogers in 1980, was written by what also-famous American singer?</h3><ul><li>Lionel Richie</li><li>Loretta Lynn</li><li>Dolly Parton</li><li>Michael Jackson</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which president, born in the month of May, was known for his straightforward, no-nonsense personal style?</h3><ul><li>JFK</li><li>FDR</li><li>Truman</li><li>Eisenhower</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>A 1935 book by Laura Ingalls Wilder spawned a popular TV series that ran from 1974 to 1982. What was the name of the book and the TV program?</h3><ul><li>"The Waltons"</li><li>"Little House on the Prairie"</li><li>"The Facts of Life"</li><li>"Charlie's Angels" </li></ul></section>

(Photo credits: Getty Images, AP Images, iStock, Fox News Digital)