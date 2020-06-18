Disneyland releases updated health and safety policies as it nears reopening date

The Happiest Place on Earth has released an update for its phased reopening in July.

Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure in Anaheim, Calif., plan to reopen on July 17, pending state and local government approvals, according to its website. However, the Downtown Disney District, where various restaurant and retail shops are located, is set to open a week prior on July 9.

Disney hotels are not scheduled to open until a later phase on July 23, also pending government approval.

Though Disneyland is eager to welcome back visitors, the park has shared that despite reopening, certain attractions or experiences will remain closed or be modified to keep guests safe.

The theme park has also stated that enhanced health and safety measures will be implemented for all visitors. Among them are required reservations, mandatory face coverings and temperature checks at gates prior to entering either Downtown Disney or the parks, which Disney has previously stated was going to be mandatory once the theme park reopened. Physical distancing will be required, forcing the park to reduce capacity of guests allowed in at one time.

Disneyland is set to open a few days after Disney World in Florida, which has its scheduled reopening date for two of its parks, Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom, on July 11. The remaining two, Hollywood Studios and Epcot, will be opening July 15. Its Disney Springs retail and dining area has already welcomed back guests last month.