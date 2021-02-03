Disneyland still requires guests to wear masks in Downtown Disney after they get vaccine

It’s the maskiest place on Earth.

While Disneyland’s theme park area hasn’t reopened yet, the Downtown Disney area has reopened. Guests are still subject to a variety of regulations related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Disneyland has clarified on its website that guests who have received the vaccine are still required to wear a face mask. While guests are allowed to wear clear plastic masks, costume masks and other facial coverings that don’t fully cover the nose and mouth are not allowed.

DISNEY CRUISE LINE WON'T RELAUNCH SAILINGS IN FEBRUARY

On the Disneyland website, the policy states, "Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up), Cast Members and Operating Participant employees, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times. You may remove your face covering while actively eating or drinking, but you must be stationary and maintain appropriate physical distancing."

It was recently reported that Disney World will enforce similar requirements.

Disneyland is taking other steps as well to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In mid-January, Fox News reported that Disneyland Resort in Anaheim would serve as Orange County’s first ‘super Point-of-Dispensing’ (POD) site for COVID-19 vaccinations. Operations were launched later that week.

Disneyland and four other regional sites were set up to administer thousands of vaccines each day to residents most vulnerable to poor outcomes from the disease.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

"The Disneyland Resort, the largest employer in the heart of Orange County, has stepped up to host the county’s first Super POD site – undertaking a monumental task in our vaccination distribution process," acting chairman Andrew Do, First District, said in the statement.

Fox News' Kayla Rivas contributed to this report.