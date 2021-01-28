Disney Cruise Line won’t relaunch sailings in February

Disney Cruise Line has extended its cancellations for another few months as the coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S.

On Wednesday, the company announced that its cruises would be suspended through at least April. Previously, the cruise line had planned to restart its sailings in February.

"We are carefully preparing for a return to service following the guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," the company said in its announcement on Wednesday.

"As we continue to refine our protocols and await further technical guidance from the CDC, we are canceling all sailings departing through April 2021 and select sailings onboard the Disney Magic and Disney Wonder in May," the company added.

According to the announcement, the Disney Fantasy’s sailings are canceled through April 24 and the Disney Dream’s sailings are canceled through April 30.

Meanwhile, the Disney Magic’s sailings are canceled through May 9 and the Disney Wonder’s sailings are canceled through May 12.

The cruise line also said it had canceled all sailings that are longer than 7 nights, in order to follow the CDC’s conditional sailing order.

A full list of Disney Cruise Line’s affected sailings is available online here.

Customers who have booked and paid fully for cruises that have been canceled can get either a full refund or a credit for a future sailing. Those who have not paid in full will be given a refund of whatever they’ve paid so far, the announcement said.