Disney World requires coronavirus face masks even for vaccine recipients

Planning a trip to Walt Disney World? Be prepared to mask up — even if you’ve been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to the company’s newly released safety guidelines.

"Face coverings are required for all Guests (ages 2 and up) and Cast Members, including those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine," the safety guidelines read. "Please bring your own face coverings and wear them at all times, except when dining or swimming."

The guidelines are based on those from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"Not enough information is currently available to say if or when CDC will stop recommending that people wear masks and avoid close contact with others to help prevent the spread of the virus that causes COVID-19," even after they receive both doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the federal agency says on its website.

DISNEY TO REDESIGN JUNGLE CRUISE RIDE AT THEME PARKS, REMOVE ‘NEGATIVE DEPICTIONS’ OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES

"Experts need to understand more about the protection that COVID-19 vaccines provide in real-world conditions before making that decision. Other factors, including how many people get vaccinated and how the virus is spreading in communities, will also affect this decision," the CDC adds. "We also don’t yet know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Disney World in its safety guidelines also notes that "neck gaiters, open-chin triangle bandanas and face coverings containing valves, mesh material or holes of any kind are not acceptable face coverings." Costume masks are also not allowed, officials said.