Disneyland, Disney World staying closed 'until further notice' amid coronavirus outbreak

Disneyland and Walt Disney World have extended park closures for the foreseeable future, the Walt Disney Company shared in a press release Friday.

Originally, the theme parks were going to be closed because of the coronavirus outbreak beginning March 14 through the end of the month. However, the updated statement has extended the closures for both California’s Disneyland and Florida’s Walt Disney World “until further notice.”

“As a result of this unprecedented pandemic and in line with direction provided by health experts and government officials, Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort will remain closed until further notice,” the statement read.

Those employees working for the park will continue to be paid into April, the company also shared.

“The Walt Disney Company has been paying its cast members since the closure of the parks, and in light of this ongoing and increasingly complex crisis, we have made the decision to extend paying hourly parks and resorts cast members through April 18.”

