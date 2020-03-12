Disneyland to close due to coronavirus

Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., will close its doors Saturday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The company announced the temporary closure on its Twitter account, where it confirmed that the parks will close starting March 14. The closure will last until at least the end of March.

On the Disney Parks News Twitter page and its website, the company wrote: “While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Disneyland Resort, after carefully reviewing guidelines of the Governor of California’s executive order and in the best interest of our guests and employees, we are proceeding with the closure of Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, beginning the morning of March 14 through the end of the month.”

The statement continued to explain that the hotels at the Disneyland Resort will remain open until Monday, March 16. This is being done to give guests time to make necessary travel arrangements.

Downtown Disney will remain open for the time being.

The statement concluded: “Disneyland Resort will work with guests who wish to change or cancel their visits, and will provide refunds to those who have hotel bookings during this closure period. We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries.”

The park did not share whether Disney World would also be closing at a future date.

This news comes after the California Department of Public Health and the governor said that “large gatherings that include 250 people or more should be postponed or canceled.” This policy will be in effect across the state of California until at least the end of March.