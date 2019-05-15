The one thing you won't find too much of at Disney World

It turns out, virtual reality isn’t magical enough for the most magical place on Earth.

While speaking at the MoffettNathanson Media & Communications Summitt in New York, Disney CEO Robert Iger spoke about the limits of virtual reality (VR) technology and its place in Disney theme parks. Based on his comments, it doesn’t sound like it’s going to have a major presence.

Instead, the parks will focus on physically recreating places for their various lands and attractions. “We’re not trying to fake immersion. We’re trying to make it as real as possible with as much scale as possible,” Iger told The Los Angeles Times.

Many theme parks have started using VR technology to create more immersive experiences. This includes projecting images in front of riders and using 3D glasses or VR goggles to complete the illusion. While some rides like this are already in place in Disney parks, like Avatar Flight of Passage in Disney World, don’t expect them to become the norm.

Instead, it seems like Disney is going to focus on fully built lands, like the new Star Wars lands opening in Disney World and Disneyland. These areas create fully immersive experiences that include rides, attractions and even a Star Wars themed cantina.

“There's a wow factor there that is much greater than what you could ever achieve with VR,” said Iger.