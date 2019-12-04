Expand / Collapse search
Disney World announces opening date for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, other new attractions

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
In a galaxy not so far, far away, Walt Disney World plans to open its “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser” hotel — but not before debuting a host of other new amusements at the Florida theme park, officials have announced.

On Tuesday, Bob Chapek, the chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, revealed that the Galatic Starcruiser hotel will begin welcoming guests in 2021. The epic experience is described as a two-night vacation similar to a cruise ship, where visitors arrive and depart together, per a WDW News release.

Fans of the film franchise can look forward to checking in at the Galactic Starcruiser Terminal, traveling to "space" in a Launch Pod, and visiting the ever-popular Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, according to Fox 35.

“Guests will get to spend multiple days living onboard this star cruiser, engaging with characters and having all kinds of exclusive onboard activities," a Disney rep said earlier this year.

The immersive Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser adventure “will surround guests 24/7 in Star Wars storytelling," promises the news release, as do new artists' renderings of activities and facilities released on Dec. 3.

“This is the starship that guests will get to sleep aboard when they join us for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser at Walt Disney World,” explained Ann Morrow Johnson, executive producer and creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim earlier this year. “Guests will get to spend multiple days living onboard this star cruiser, engaging with characters and having all kinds of exclusive onboard activities.”

In the months ahead, more exciting attractions are also scheduled to open Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Epcot, including three new restaurants.

  • This winter, a new fast-casual restaurant called the Regal Eagle Smokehouse: Craft Drafts & Barbecue will join the American Adventure in Epcot. The eatery will serve up “classic American backyard barbecue and home-style craft brews,” according to WDW News.
  • Also this winter, another establishment called Space 220 will make its debut at Epcot near Mission: SPACE, providing diners with the unique sensation of “dining 220 miles above the Earth’s surface, complete with celestial views.”
  • On March 4, 2020, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway will welcome visitors in Hollywood Studios. The ride-through amusement stars Mickey and Minnie Mouse, and transports tourists “inside a Mickey cartoon” where “Mouse rules” reign supreme, WDW News said.
  • In summer 2020, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will open for business in Epcot’s France pavilion and dazzle visitors “on a super-sized adventure with Chef Remy through Gusteau’s restaurant.”
  • Finally, the Roundup Rodeo BBQ will join the fun at Toy Story Land in 2020 (date yet to be announced,) offering a family-friendly setting to enjoy a meal amid Andy’s iconic “larger-than-life” toys and games.
