Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ride celebrates 1-millionth rider since opening on May 31

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
The immersive new theme park experience spans 14 acres and transports visitors to the wild edge of space.

The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy just might be the most popular hunk of junk in the galaxy, too.

Earlier this week, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – which itself is housed inside a replica of the Millennium Falcon – celebrated its one-millionth rider since opening on May 31.

The Ridgeways were treated to a tour of the Millennium Falcon, guided by Chewbacca, before taking the controls of the ship. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

“It was really exciting,” said Jonathan after leaving the ride. (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

“Congratulations, you are the one-millionth member of Hondo’s flight group to take the controls of the Millennium Falcon,” a ride operator tells 8-year-old Jonathan Ridgeway, whose family was visiting from Ocean Springs, Miss.

Disneyland also shared a video from the family’s visit, showing the Ridgeways getting a tour of the Millennium Falcon from Chewbacca before piloting the famous ship.

“It was really exciting,” said Jonathan after leaving the ride.

Smugglers Run, which was open and operational upon the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, is one of two interactive rides planned for Disneyland’s new Star Wars-themed area, with Rise of the Resistance scheduled to open on Jan. 7, 2020.

The Smugglers Run attraction at Disneyland, which opened along with the rest of Galaxy's Edge on May 31, will open on Aug. 29 at Disney World in Florida.disney

The Smugglers Run attraction at Disneyland, which opened along with the rest of Galaxy's Edge on May 31, will open on Aug. 29 at Disney World in Florida.disney (Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort)

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney World, however, opens to guests on Aug. 29, 2019. Disneyland’s version of Rise of the Resistance will later open to guests on Dec. 5, or Walt Disney’s birthday.