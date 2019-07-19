Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge ride celebrates 1-millionth rider since opening on May 31

The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy just might be the most popular hunk of junk in the galaxy, too.

Earlier this week, the Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run attraction at Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge – which itself is housed inside a replica of the Millennium Falcon – celebrated its one-millionth rider since opening on May 31.

“Congratulations, you are the one-millionth member of Hondo’s flight group to take the controls of the Millennium Falcon,” a ride operator tells 8-year-old Jonathan Ridgeway, whose family was visiting from Ocean Springs, Miss.

Disneyland also shared a video from the family’s visit, showing the Ridgeways getting a tour of the Millennium Falcon from Chewbacca before piloting the famous ship.

“It was really exciting,” said Jonathan after leaving the ride.

Smugglers Run, which was open and operational upon the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, is one of two interactive rides planned for Disneyland’s new Star Wars-themed area, with Rise of the Resistance scheduled to open on Jan. 7, 2020.

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney World, however, opens to guests on Aug. 29, 2019. Disneyland’s version of Rise of the Resistance will later open to guests on Dec. 5, or Walt Disney’s birthday.