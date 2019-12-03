Disney World guests claim they became ill after eating bug-covered food

After being served food reportedly covered in bugs in Disney World, a family was hoping to get served something else: justice.

Yet a judge agreed with Disney’s argument that there was no proof that the family had actually eaten the food.

A judge granted Disney’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit, WFLA reports. While the lawsuit had included multiple photos of the food items covered in small bugs, the company’s legal team had argued that there was no clear proof that the family had actually eaten the food.

The outlet reports that the family now has 20 days to amend their complaint.

The Walkers were visiting Disney World in Florida last December when the incident occurred, the New York Post reported. The family was eating at the Club Level Lounge buffet and reportedly found the bugs on lettuce wraps. They said that after consuming the food, they became ill and made multiple trips to the emergency room.

The lawsuit included photos of the food, which appear to show various pieces of lettuce with a significant number of small bugs on them.

Cynthia Walker, Jeoffrey Walker, Brittany Walker Figueroa and Brittany’s daughter all claimed that they ate the food.

According to the lawsuit, “After consuming multiple lettuce wraps, [Brittany Walker Figueroa] felt something crawling inside of her mouth and removed what appeared to be a small green object that had legs and was moving.”

Fox News reached out to Disney World for comment, but they did not immediately respond.