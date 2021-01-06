Disney World brings back food festivals with COVID-19 restrictions in place

Walt Disney World is ramping up tourism efforts in the New Year, though obviously with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

The most magical place on Earth is inviting guests back to a series of food events, including the Food and Wine Classic, its annual dining festival. However, in the age of the pandemic, expect your favorite cast members to be dressed up in personal protective equipment. Touchless menus and temperature checks will also be the norm at these events.

DISNEY BRINGS BACK 4-DAY DISCOUNT DEAL FOR FLORIDA RESIDENTS

Disney’s Swan and Dolphin Resort is hosting "A Taste of Swan & Dolphin" – an all-inclusive walk-around dining festival with 10 stations and live musical entertainment – on Jan. 16 and again Feb. 27. For safety's sake, the event page says "physically distanced safety protocols'' will be implemented in addition to temperature checks for all guests upon entry. There will also be plexiglass dividers at food stations to avoid buffet-style serving, and PPE will be required for Disney cast members.

The same Disney hotel will host a Super Bowl-inspired "The Big Game Tailgating Party" on Feb. 7, with similar health and safety measures.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Disney is also hosting its Taste of EPCOT International Festival of the Arts on Jan. 8 through Feb. 22 with edible culinary art that merges colorful ingredients with cooking techniques. And Disney’s main eating event, the Food & Wine Classic, will return this fall on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, to feature cooking demos, wine tastings and food pairings hosted by certified sommeliers, Disney blog "Inside The Magic" reported.

News of the events come after theme parks across the country were shut down, or forced to run at a limited capacity as a result of COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions. After a phased reopening this summer, the parks are now aiming to bring back business, announcing the return of its discounted parks pass for Florida residents earlier this week.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

California's Disneyland Resort, meanwhile, remains closed pending the approval of state and local government officials. However, its Downtown Disney dining and entertainment district is operating under a phased reopening.