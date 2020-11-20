Disney World to bring back Park Hopper perk in 2021

Walt Disney World Resort’s phased reopening will begin next year with a bang.

The Orlando, Fla., theme park will bring back its Park Hopper program starting on Jan. 1, 2021, the park announced in a blog post Friday.

The perk lets guests visit two of Disney World’s various parks with one ticket on the same day, such as Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios or EPCOT and Animal Kingdom.

Guests whose tickets or annual passes in the Park Hopper benefits will be able to visit more than one park per day, though there will be some precautionary modifications as Disney World continues its phased reopening.

Hopping to a second park will only be allowed between 2 p.m. and closing, and guests will need to make reservations for the first park they intend to visit in a day, according to Disney. Reservations won’t be required for the second park guests “hop” to, but that may change.

Also, guests’ ability to visit a second park will be subject to that park’s capacity limits.

The changes are designed to help Disney manage attendance and promote physical distancing as COVID-19 remains a concern. Disney World said it would also continue to enforce enhanced health and safety measures, like requiring all guests age 2 and older to wear face coverings.

The iconic theme park temporarily closed in March when the pandemic began and reopened in July with strict safety protocol in the fight against the viral disease. Its West Coast counterpart, Disneyland in California, remains closed.

The family-friendly Florida resort encompasses four theme parks, two water parks and 30 hotels, plus other attractions like the Disney Springs outdoor mall and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Disney World originally opened in 1971 and will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year, though it remains to be seen how the pandemic might affect any festivities.