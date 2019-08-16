Disney World introduces cheaper 'Mid-Day Magic Tickets,' but there’s a catch

Walt Disney World is giving visitors the chance at discounted tickets — if they’re willing to show up a little later in the day.

On Thursday, Disney World introduced its new “Mid-Day Magic” tickets for guests who don’t mind waiting until after 12 p.m. to visit any of the resort's four main theme parks.

“Mid-Day Magic tickets are valid for admission after 12 p.m. and were designed with your flexibility in mind, with timing that helps meet your needs,” reads the announcement, posted on the Disney Parks Blog.

However, according to Walt Disney World, the deal won’t be around forever: Mid-Day Magic tickets will be available for use only “on or before” Dec. 15, 2019, the blog post stipulates.

Single-day passes aren’t available either, as Mid-Day Magic tickets currently only come in two-day, three-day or four-day packages starting at $176 ($88 per day), $252 ($84 per day) or $316 ($79 per day), respectively.

As Disney World points out, the two-day Mid-Day Magic rate is up to $28 cheaper per day than the standard park admission rate, while the three- and four-day rates are $28 and $29 cheaper per day.

Guests won’t have to use their Mid-Day Magic passes on consecutive days, either, but within a specific time frame. Specifically, two-day Mid-Day Magic tickets need to be used within a span of four days; the three-day needs to be used within five days; and the four-day allows for a whole week.

Tickets admit one guest, over 10 years of age, to one park per day. Park-hopper add-ons are available for an additional charge.

The announcement of Disney World’s new ticketing rates comes just weeks before the resort is scheduled to open its Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge area on Aug. 29. Earlier this month on an earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted to a 3-percent drop in attendance at Disneyland in the third quarter of 2019, which he partially blamed on Disneyland's opening of Galaxy's Edge.

“Some people stayed away just because they expected that it would not be a great guest experience,” he reportedly said. Another factor, he theorized, was the increase in cost associated with visiting Disneyland.

A representative for Disney World was not immediately available to confirm if the new Mid-Day Magic tickets are being offered in an effort to prevent a similar drop in attendance.

Visit Disney's official website for more information on Walt Disney World’s Mid-Day Magic tickets.