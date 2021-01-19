Disney reveals first look at Tom Holland's role in new Disneyland Spider-Man ride

That’s the real Spider-Man.

As Disney continues to work on its new Marvel-themed land, Avengers Campus, more and more concepts are being revealed. Recently, the company showed off a familiar face for its Spider-Man-themed ride.

Disney revealed a first look at Tom Holland and his role in the Worldwide Engineering Brigade (WEB) attraction on the Disney Parks Blog. Holland is reprising his role as Peter Parker from the popular "Avengers" film series.

The ride itself is called Web Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure.

In the first look, Holland describes visiting the Avengers Campus. He jokes, "When I first joined, playing Spider-Man, I went to Avengers Headquarters and it was just a bunch of green screens."

He continues to explain the story behind the ride, saying the Peter Parker has invented a new web-based creation and is showing it off to the riders when something goes wrong. Tom Holland, as Peter Parker, will then guide riders through an adventure that he says will make them feel just like Spider-Man.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, the ride will incorporate body movements and gestures. When wearing special glasses, riders will be able to experience shooting webs from their wrists while the battle malfunctioning Spider-Bots.

Fox News previously reported that Disney has confirmed that the new Avengers Campus will debut in 2021 at its California theme park. The company made the announcement in a recent email to the D23 Disney fan club.

The Avengers Campus, based off the popular comic and movie characters, was originally set to open in mid-July of last year. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic forced Disney to cancel those plans. Up until this recent announcement, it had not been confirmed that the Marvel-themed area of the park would open in 2021.