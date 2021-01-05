Disneyland confirms 2021 opening date for Marvel’s Avengers Campus

There’s going to be a good reason to assemble in Disneyland when it reopens.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Disneyland had to alter or delay many of its plans for 2020. While the park has been closed since March of last year and still has no confirmed date for reopening, the company is apparently planning to get back on schedule in 2021.

Disney recently confirmed that the new Avengers Campus will debut in 2021 at its California theme park, the OC Register reports. The company made the announcement in a recent email to the D23 Disney fan club.

The Avengers Campus, based off the popular comic and movie characters, was originally set to open in mid-July of last year. Unfortunately, the coronavirus pandemic forced Disney to cancel those plans. Up until this recent announcement, it had not been confirmed that the Marvel-themed area of the park would open in 2021.

A specific date has not been set for the Avengers Campus opening. That isn’t surprising, however, since Disneyland is still closed due to the pandemic and the park itself still has no set reopening date. It’s still unclear whether or not the Avengers Campus will open immediately when the parks reopen or if Disney will wait to open the new land.

Fox News reached out to representatives for Disney for comment, but they did not immediately respond.

In April of last year, Fox News reported that aerial photos of Disney California Adventure revealed a sneak peek at the Avengers Campus’ new Quinjet centerpiece/attraction, modeled after the preferred method of air travel for fictional tech billionaires, cosmically-powered Norse gods and hulking green hulk-men.

The photos, which were shared on Disney fan site MiceChat, show the Quinjet nestled into a backstage area near the Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout attraction. A large black tarp is seen covering most of the Quinjet itself, though its shape is clearly visible.