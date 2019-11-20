Delta flight evacuated after smoke fills cabin: 'There was smoke everywhere'

A Delta Air Lines flight out of Madrid was evacuated prior to takeoff on Tuesday after smoke began filling the cabin.

The plane, which was bound for New York, was reportedly delayed for two hours following the evacuation, per Flight Aware.

“The @delta plane got on fire in the back,” one passenger claimed in a Twitter post that contained footage of the incident. “There was smoke everywhere.”

The Twitter user, who identified himself as Paz, also claimed that passengers were not immediately allowed off the plane once the smoke was detected, and that he had “not stopped coughing” as of posting the tweet on Tuesday.

A representative for Delta was not immediately available to verify whether the cause of the smoke had been identified.

Delta did, however, confirm on social media that its maintenance teams were investigating the incident.

“Thank you for this information and I see that our Maintenance Teams are currently working on this issue,” the airline tweeted at Paz. “Thank you for sharing.”