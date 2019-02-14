Delta Connection passenger's vape pen bursts into flames, ignites bag in overhead compartment

There is no smoking aboard the aircraft, people.

Passengers aboard a SkyWest flight 3879 out of New York’s LaGuardia Airport were forced to deplane before takeoff on Wednesday, after a carry-on luggage smoking in the overhead bin, reportedly due to an e-cigarette device overheating and igniting inside the bag.

PIC: JETSTAR PASSENGER ACCUSES AIRLINE OF 'SLUT SHAMING' HER OVER CROP TOP

Flight attendants on the aircraft, which was operating as a Delta Connection flight to Houston, quickly worked to extinguish the flames, according to footage shared by passenger Rex Sakamoto.

Sakamoto also tweeted out footage taken by another passenger, showing what appeared to be the flaming bag in an overhead bin.

AIRLINE COMES AFTER PASSENGER WHO TRIED P'HIDDEN CITY' FLIGHT HACK

Delta confirmed to Fox News that passengers were placed on a different aircraft and continued on to Houston.

“While boarding SkyWest flight 3879, operating as Delta Connection from LaGuardia to Houston, smoke appeared from a passenger’s bag in an overhead bin, caused by an overheated battery pack inside the bag,” the airline confirmed in a statement. “Passengers deplaned routinely through the main cabin door and continued on to Houston on a different aircraft.”

SkyWest’s policy on e-cigarettes, like Delta’s, stipulates that devices are allowed on the aircraft inside carry-on luggage only, although “recharging of the devices and/or the batteries on board the aircraft is not permitted.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The airlines also suggest traveling with the devices in a “Designated carry case to prevent damage and/or unintentional activation.”