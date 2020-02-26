Delta Air Lines offering waivers for travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Delta Air Lines is offering travel waivers to ticketholders scheduled to fly to Italy amid concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak that has killed 11 and sickened over 300 in the European country.

Travelers scheduled to fly to airports in Bologna (BLQ), Milan (either LIN or LXP) and Venice (VCE) through March 2 are now eligible to change flights without incurring a change fee, as long as rescheduled travel is booked by March 31. Passengers may also choose to cancel their travel plans and put the value toward future flights booked for within one year of the ticket’s issue date, though fare differences and change fees will still apply.

“The health and safety of customers and employees is Delta's top priority and the airline has put in place a number of processes and mitigation strategies to respond to the growing coronavirus concern,” Delta said in announcing the travel waivers on Tuesday, adding that the waivers now match those offered by its partners at Air France.

“Delta remains in constant contact with the foremost communicable disease experts at the CDC, WHO and local health officials to respond to the coronavirus as well as to ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin cleaning and disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines," the airline continued.

Delta, along with American Airlines and United Airlines, is currently also offering travel waivers for passengers scheduled to fly to South Korea. The airline also announced Wednesday that it would be reducing its flight schedule to the Incheon International Airport “due to global health concerns related to coronavirus (COVID-19).”

United Airlines confirmed it had not yet announced any changes to its service to Italy. A representative for American Airlines was not immediately available to respond.

As of Wednesday, the novel coronavirus had claimed over 2,700 lives and sickened some 81,000 across the globe.