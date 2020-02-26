Cruise ship MSC Meraviglia turned away from two Caribbean ports amid coronavirus concerns

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia ship was turned away from two ports in the Caribbean yesterday because one crew member fell ill, reportedly with the common seasonal flu.

On Tuesday, the MSC Meraviglia was denied permission to dock in Ocho Rios, Jamaica and Georgetown, Cayman Islands after it was reported that a crew member from the Philippines was ill. Concerned that the man might be sick with the coronavirus amid the ongoing global outbreak, authorities at both ports turned the ship away, The New York Times reports.

The ocean liner is said to be carrying over 4,500 passengers and 1,600 crew members. According to the Associated Press, the cruise ship employee is suspected to be sick with the flu and said that MSC was “frustrated” with the double denial. Now, the Meraviglia will sail onward to Mexico, MSC Cruises said.

A news release from Jamaica's Ministry of Health and Wellness cited the man's "cough, fever and associated muscle pains" as well as travel history to a coronavirus-linked country in the decision.

Dwayne Seymour, health minister of the Cayman Islands, issued a similar statement on behalf of Grand Cayman.

“In an abundance of caution, in order to provide protection to the health and safety of the residents of the Cayman Islands, the government has denied permission for the cruise ship to call on Grand Cayman as previously scheduled,” Seymour said.

In a Tuesday statement, MSC claimed that the sick crew member and all passengers on the ship had passed a health screening before embarking on the ship over the weekend.

“The crew member had traveled to Miami from Manila, via direct connection in Istanbul,” the cruise line said, per the Times. “He developed symptoms of common flu and tested positive to Type A influenza after he visited the ship’s 24/7 Medical Center while already on board. He has no other symptoms.”

The ship departed Miami on Sunday and was scheduled to complete a 15-day cruise of Jamaica, the Cayman Islands, Mexico, Bahamas, Belize and Honduras, returning to Miami on March 8, per an itinerary.

A spokesperson for MSC Cruises was not immediately available to offer further comment.

As of Wednesday morning, the COVID-19 coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people globally, while the death toll has risen to at least 2,700.

The news echoes the saga of Holland America’s MS Westerdam cruise ship, which was repeatedly denied entry to Asian ports amid coronavirus concerns.

After 18 days at sea, the last of the passengers aboard the MS Westerdam were allowed to disembark last Wednesday after testing negative for coronavirus,

The ship, which had previously been turned away by four Asian governments due to COVID-19 concerns, has been docked in Cambodia while those on board received medical screenings for the viral disease.

