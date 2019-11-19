Daytona Beach airport evacuated over 'suspicious package'

Daytona Beach International Airport (DAB) was evacuated early on Tuesday morning after a "suspicious bag" was discovered during a security screening.

The bag was cleared by 7:30 a.m., with normal operations expected to resume shortly afterward.

SUSPECT AT OKLAHOMA AIRPORT RUNS ACROSS TARMAC, CLIMBS ROOF TO AVOID ARREST

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office says the suspicious “package” was reported at approximately 6:15 a.m. The type of package, or its contents, was not disclosed.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Footage shared to Twitter from just outside the airport shows passengers waiting outside just after the evacuation.

The airport confirmed shortly before 7:30 a.m. that normal operations were resuming as the bag has “since been cleared.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A representative for the Daytona Beach International Airport was not immediately available to offer further comment.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office promised more information as it becomes available.