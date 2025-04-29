Cruise line bans dozens after massive brawl caught on camera breaks out at Texas port: 'Do not sail list'

Dozens of Carnival Cruise Line passengers have been placed on the popular cruise line's "do not sail list" and are banned from setting sail on any of the company’s vessels again after getting involved in a violent brawl in Galveston, Texas, where their ship was docked.

The violence was captured on video, which was later posted to social media. In the clip, several cruise passengers push through a crowd in the terminal before someone gets pushed to the ground and begins to get pummeled by at least two men.

The brawl then expanded to additional areas of the disembarkation zone. While the majority of the violence was not visible in the clip, several people were seen pushing another person to the ground before throwing punches and kicking the victim.

At one point, a security officer is seen jogging to break up the brawl. Additional officers joined the security officer, though the brawl continued.

While adults continued to fight, children were seen on video standing alone and watching from a distance. Luggage was also strewn throughout the area.

Carnival told Fox News Digital the incident occurred in the disembarkation area, which is under the authority of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

"The matter was turned over to law enforcement," Carnival said. "We will not tolerate such behavior, and 24 people have been placed on our Do Not Sail list."

Fox News Digital has reached out to CBP for comment on the matter.

The New York Post reported that the passengers were disembarking from the ship Carnival Jubilee.

According to CruiseMapper.com, the ship had just returned from a seven-day cruise to the western Caribbean, stopping in places like Cozumel, Mexico; Costa Maya, Mexico; and Roatán, Honduras.