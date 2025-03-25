Teen on Royal Caribbean cruise attacked by HIV-infected illegal immigrant: police

If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Two illegal immigrants from Mexico were arrested and charged Friday for allegedly molesting a minor on a Royal Caribbean cruise off the coast of Miami.

Jose Prudencio Diaz, 36, and Ricardo Daniel Mondragon Leal, 37, are charged with child molestation and exhibition on a child in connection with an incident that occurred on an Independence of the Seas cruise.

Additionally, Diaz is charged with having sex with another person without disclosing his HIV infection, and Leal is charged with sexual battery of a minor, according to arrest records.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted about the incident on X Tuesday.

"One of them has HIV. Both have ICE detainers on them. We WILL get these sickos out of our country," Noem wrote.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital.

The victim, identified as a 14-year-old boy, told police he was in a sauna onboard the Independence of the Seas cruise when Diaz and Leal began to masturbate in front of him, a police report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office states.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

The two defendants then began to force the victim to touch them, and Leal forced the victim to perform a sex act, police records state.

The defendants were detained without incident, police said. No further information was available at the time of publication.