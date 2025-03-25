Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Teen on Royal Caribbean cruise attacked by HIV-infected illegal immigrant: police

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem vowed to deport the suspects, one of whom allegedly has HIV, according to a police report

Audrey Conklin
Published
If you or someone you know is suffering from abuse, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-4673.

Two illegal immigrants from Mexico were arrested and charged Friday for allegedly molesting a minor on a Royal Caribbean cruise off the coast of Miami.

Jose Prudencio Diaz, 36, and Ricardo Daniel Mondragon Leal, 37, are charged with child molestation and exhibition on a child in connection with an incident that occurred on an Independence of the Seas cruise.

Additionally, Diaz is charged with having sex with another person without disclosing his HIV infection, and Leal is charged with sexual battery of a minor, according to arrest records.

TRUMP ADMIN PULLING LEGAL STATUS FOR MORE THAN 530K MIGRANTS

Jose Prudencio Diaz, 36, and Ricardo Daniel Mondragon Leal, 37

Jose Prudencio Diaz, 36, and Ricardo Daniel Mondragon Leal, 37, are charged with molestation on a child and exhibition on a child in connection with an incident that occurred on an Independence of the Seas cruise. (Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office)

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted about the incident on X Tuesday.

"One of them has HIV. Both have ICE detainers on them. We WILL get these sickos out of our country," Noem wrote.

ICE did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital.

DHS' KRISTI NOEM SAYS TRUMP ADMIN WILL RESUME CONSTRUCTION OF 7 MILES OF SOUTHERN BORDER

kristi noem dhs

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted about the incident on X Tuesday. ((Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images) | (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images) | (Fox News Digital))

The victim, identified as a 14-year-old boy, told police he was in a sauna onboard the Independence of the Seas cruise when Diaz and Leal began to masturbate in front of him, a police report from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office states.

Royal Caribbean did not immediately respond to an inquiry from Fox News Digital.

Independence of the Seas cruise ship

The alleged incident occurred in a sauna on an Independence of the Seas cruise ship off the coast of Miami. (Royal Caribbean)

The two defendants then began to force the victim to touch them, and Leal forced the victim to perform a sex act, police records state.

The defendants were detained without incident, police said. No further information was available at the time of publication.

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.