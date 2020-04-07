Coronavirus relief: Wisconsin TSA officers buy lunch for airport workers whose hours were cut during pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

What a thoughtful lunch bunch.

A group of Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers in Wisconsin have launched a voluntary effort to provide free lunch for fellow airport workers whose hours – and thus, paychecks – have been cut during the global coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, demand for commercial air travel has plummeted due to COVID-19 concerns and government-mandated travel restrictions in the national fight against the viral disease. To help make ends meet, a group of TSA agents at Green Bay–Austin Straubel International Airport (GRB) have chipped in to provide lunch for almost 100 air hub employees who may be struggling during the crisis.

To date, the TSA of GRB have provided two meal services through the new “TSA Gives Back” initiative, the federal agency said in a Friday statement. Lunches of pizza, salads, garlic bread, chocolate cake, cookies and soda have been served for employees of airlines operating from Green Bay — Delta Airlines, United, American Airlines and Budget, Alamo, Enterprise, National and Avis rental car companies.

“Between both of the ‘TSA Gives Back’ days we fed about 90 people,” Bridgett Holtz, a lead Transportation Security officer, revealed.

In light of the outbreak, the TSA team practiced safe social-distancing while delivering the meals.

“We placed the food on the nearest counter to the door of the office we were delivering to, and from a distance explained that we had purchased the food for the entire office,” TSA Manager Tim Marien explained, describing the airline and car rental staffers as “very appreciative” of the gesture.

In a larger sense, the TSA employees of GRB “remember that airport workers supported the TSA employees who worked without paychecks during the government furlough,” inspiring them to pay the good deed forward with some lunches, the agency said.