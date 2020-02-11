Coronavirus-quarantined couple on Diamond Princess cruise reportedly order wine via drone

6130593088001

We’ll drink to that.

An Australian couple has made the best of a bad situation on the coronavirus-quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship by reportedly getting wine delivered to their cabin — via drone.

Jan and Dave Binskin are among the 2,600 passengers stuck on the Princess Cruises ship currently docked at a Yokohama port off the coast of Japan. To date, at least 135 of their fellow passengers are said to have been infected with the viral disease amid the ongoing outbreak.

The Queensland couple has kept the good times flowing since the wine was reportedly delivered on Thursday, two days after the ship’s quarantine began on Feb. 4.

“On a lighter note in the middle of the [chaos] yesterday we get a ring from our wine club… we have arranged for 2 cases to be delivered by Drone,” the Binskins wrote on their shared Facebook page.

“Naked Wine Club [you're] incredible," they wrote. "Just got the first drop thank god for drones. The Japanese Coast Guard did not know what the f--- was going on."

The upbeat couple has kept social media followers entertained with their wine-drinking antics ever since, hosting “happy hour” for two with the drone-delivered wine and likening their shipment of pinot noir to a “fairy tale” come true.

Princess Cruises confirmed to Fox News that there were at least 66 new cases on the quarantined ship docked at a Yokohama port, bringing the total number of cases to 135 as of Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

There are said to be about 3,700 passengers and crew holed up on the Diamond Princess. All are expected to remain under quarantine until at least Feb. 19, per the AP.

The World Health Organization revealed on Monday that there are at least 40,235 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in mainland China, where 99 percent of the infected people reside. There are also 319 cases in 24 other countries outside of China, including 12 in the U.S.

To date, the death toll has risen to 1,000, according to China's National Health Commission.

