Coronavirus has claimed lives of 10 Delta Air Lines employees, infected 500 others, CEO says

The novel coronavirus has infected about 500 Delta Air Lines employees and claimed the lives of 10 others, the carrier’s chief executive has announced.

"We have had approximately 500 employees that have tested positive for COVID-19. The vast majority have recovered, thankfully,” Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastian said during a recent shareholders meeting, Newsweek reported on Wednesday. “Unfortunately, we have lost 10 employees to the disease."

It remains unclear what positions the late and infected workers held with the airline.

A Delta spokesperson explained that the latest coronavirus statistics were "inclusive of all positive cases reported to us since March out of our 90,000 employees worldwide.”

"Since initial reporting in March, Delta has seen a significant reduction in positive employee COVID-19 tests and is currently tracking at a rate five times lower than the national average,” the spokesperson told the outlet.

Moving forward, Bastian stressed that the carrier is working “very closely” with Quest Diagnostics and Mayo Clinic to ultimately test all 90,000 employees for COVID-19 and its antibodies, a decision announced earlier this month.

“And from getting a good baseline, we will be able to provide better protection for our people and then, eventually, certainly, our customers as we go forward," he said.

Delta revealed on Monday it would restart flights between Seattle and Shanghai on June 25. The carrier is the first airline in the U.S. to resume trips to China since flights were temporarily suspended in February in response to the outbreak.

