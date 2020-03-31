Coronavirus closures: Disney resorts accepting bookings after June 1

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

While the Walt Disney Company's theme parks in Florida and California are closed until further notice amid the global coronavirus pandemic, fans may be surprised to learn that both Disney World and Disneyland are tentatively accepting bookings for their resorts after June 1, 2020.

Though much remains unknown about when the worldwide COVID-19 crisis may slow or stop, Disney is currently accepting bookings for future vacations at its resorts at the beginning of June, the company recently announced on behalf of its Orlando and Anaheim sites.

“Walt Disney World theme parks, Disney Resort hotels and the Disney Springs area are currently closed and a reopening date has not been identified. For guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation, reservations are currently available for travel dates June 1 and later,” the Disney World website states.

“As always, guests are able to modify these bookings if Walt Disney World Resort opens before or after that time,” it continued.

A similar message was posted to the Disneyland website last week, also clarifying that guests will be able to modify their travel plans if the theme park opens again before June 1.

“For guests who are interested in modifying their existing travel dates or making a new reservation for a future vacation, reservations are currently available for travel dates June 1, 2020 and later,” it reads.

Disney’s American theme parks have been temporarily closed since the middle of March, when the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a national emergency.

A spokesperson for Disney was not immediately available to offer further comment on the availability of booking resort stays after June 1.

On Sunday, President Trump said the federal government will be extending its social-distancing guidelines through April 30.

Saying his earlier hope that the country could reopen by Easter was "just an aspiration," Trump added: "We can expect that by June 1, we will be well on our way to recovery" and that "a lot of great things will be happening."

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.