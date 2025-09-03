Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Travel

Confederate monument dismantled after sparking debate, will be moved to veterans park

Town council, after 'emotional debate,' recommended relocation after a commission's study

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
close
Hot overseas travel spots for 2025 Video

Hot overseas travel spots for 2025

With warmer months on the way, it's time to think about summer travel. FOX Business correspondent Kelly Saberi reports.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Confederate monument that caused a stir in a North Carolina town has been dismantled and put in storage until it can be moved to a different location. 

The town of Edenton had been planning to remove the monument from a popular spot in the business district for the past three years. It dismantled the monument on Saturday. 

It was only after the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging the move that the town decided to act.

FLORIDA CITY COUNCIL MEETING ERUPTS OVER PLAN TO REPLACE WWII VETERANS’ MEMORIAL WITH GOVERNMENT PROJECT

Mayor W. Hackney High Jr. told local news outlet WAVY the monument will be reinstated at the town's Veterans Memorial Park

Edenton established a Human Relations Commission in 2020 to study the monument issue and propose recommendations. 

north carolina confederate monument

The town of Edenton, North Carolina, dismantled a Confederate monument from its business district and placed it in storage. The monument will be relocated to Veterans Memorial Park. (John Shannon v Town of Edenton)

In a community letter posted on Facebook, the mayor said the debate over the monument "has been deeply emotional and challenging for the Town Council and many of our citizens."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The council eventually recommended relocating the 26-foot statue.  

High asked the community to find "common ground" and called out those who said officials were "erasing history." 

north carolina confederate monument

The town council recommended the statue's relocation after a commission reviewed the matter.  (John Shannon v Town of Edenton)

"That is a misinformed view," he wrote. "The monument is not being removed — it is being relocated. In doing so, we are not erasing history."

The memorial, erected in 1909, originally stood in front of the Old Colonial Courthouse, according to several sources. It was built to honor the Confederate dead of Chowan County.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In the early 1960s, it was relocated to the prominent downtown waterfront spot.

In related news, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced in August that The Reconciliation Monument, a Confederate memorial, will be returning to Arlington National Cemetery just outside Washington, D.C. 

Confederate flag

"The monument is not being removed — it is being relocated. In doing so, we are not erasing history," said the mayor of Edenton.  (iStock)

"I’m proud to announce that Moses Ezekiel’s beautiful and historic sculpture — often referred to as ‘The Reconciliation Monument’ — will be rightfully returned to Arlington National Cemetery near his burial site," Hegseth wrote on X. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Installations honoring Confederate figures were moved into a Defense Department storage facility in Virginia in 2023 following a push by the Pentagon.

Fox News Digital reached out to the mayor and the town of Edenton for comment.

Ashley J. DiMella is a Lifestyle reporter with Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue