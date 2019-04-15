Coca-Cola, Disney to offer specialty droid-like drink bottles at Star Wars: Galaxy Edge theme park

These may be the droids you are looking for.

Coca-Cola has teamed up with Disney parks to release a specialty droid-like bottle to coincide with the launch of the upcoming immersive Star Wars: Galaxy Edge experience.

DISNEYLAND STAR WARS PARK VISITORS WILL BE GIVEN BATHROOM PASSES TO USE WHILE WAITING IN LINE

The beverage company designed the drink bottles, which are available for Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite and Dasani water, to appear with a scuffed, rusted label written in Aurebesh – a language featured in the film franchise.

“When we first approached Coca-Cola and shared the idea of bringing their products into the Star Wars galaxy in a new and unique way, they immediately saw the opportunity to give our guests the refreshing drinks they love in a way that maintained the authenticity of the story – which is very important to us – and that was, frankly, just plain cool,” said Scott Trowbridge, portfolio creative executive and studio leader of Walt Disney Imagineering, in a press release.

Though you don’t have to travel to a galaxy far, far away, you do have to visit either California or Florida as the bottles are only available in the 14-acre “Star Wars” lands.

The unique Coke bottles are just part of the park’s specialty menu. Disney announced previously that it will have “Star Wars”-themed food and drink available to maintain a truly immersive experience, such as blue and green milk, "ronto wraps" and desserts painted like planets.

The highly anticipated Star Wars: Galaxy Edge opens in Anaheim, Calif., May 31, and then in Orlando, Fla., August 29.