Carnival Pride chartered for nude cruise in 2022

Nude cruises are set to make a comeback.

With the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc across the globe, it’s unclear when cruises will be able to return to the open waters. One company, however, is betting that by 2022, not only will people be able to cruise again, they also won’t need clothes to do so.

Bare Necessities, a company that offers nudist cruise events, has announced that it will once again be hosting its "Big Nude Boat" event in February of 2022, presumably in the hopes of allowing plenty of time for the ongoing pandemic to pass. The trip is booked on the Carnival Pride, and will last two weeks (which is apparently one week longer than previous nude cruises), according to the announcement.

The announcement also details that the Carnival Pride, one of Carnival’s Spirit Class boats, has a décor theme that includes classic nude statues and paintings. As Bare Necessities writes, "We’ll feel right at home."

DISNEY CRUISE LINE SHARES NEW PLANS FOR 2022 CARIBBEAN CRUISES

In regard to the length of the cruise, the company writes, "Passengers have requested longer cruises and many have extended their vacation by taking an admittedly less fun textile cruise before or after our charter. European and Aussie travelers have said they want longer cruises to make flying across the pond or from down under truly worthwhile."

The trip, which will depart from Tampa, Fla., includes stops at ports in Panama, Colombia, Bonaire, Curacao and Puerto Rico. The Port of Tampa was apparently chosen as the point of departure due to its "easy access from nudist resorts in Florida." (As the website notes, "all passengers must be dressed any time the ship is in port or the Captain announces that clothing is required.")

The Big Nude Boat is scheduled to set sail Feb. 13, 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When it’s safe to cruise, nudists reportedly won’t be the only travelers returning to the seas.

Fox News previously reported that data collected by trade organization Cruise Lines International Association shows that a majority of "cruisers" are likely to go on a trip relatively soon. In fact, results show 73% of cruise enthusiasts surveyed would go on a cruise within a few years.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

A majority of those respondents also said they would go on a cruise within one year.