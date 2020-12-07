Majority of cruise fans will flock back to ocean over next few years, new research reveals

Cruisers can’t wait to get cruising again.

For the past year, travelers have had to cancel trips and vacation plans due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the future of the travel industry is still unclear, new research suggests at least one group of leisure-lovers can’t wait to hit the water again.

Data collected by trade organization Cruise Lines International Association shows that a majority of “cruisers” are likely to go on a trip relatively soon, USA Today reports. In fact, results show 73% of cruise enthusiasts surveyed would go on a cruise within a few years.

A majority of those respondents also said they would go on a cruise within one year.

This data, meanwhile, was collected before news broke of vaccines being available within the next few months.

“Our data shows that cruisers are eager to cruise again and are willing to follow stringent public health measures in order to return to sailing," said Bari Golin-Blaugrund, vice president of strategic communications for the trade organization, to the outlet. “People have grown accustomed to taking such precautions on land and understand it is a small sacrifice to make in order to experience the joy of cruising while maintaining a focus on the health and safety of oneself and others.”

The data also showed that the vast majority of cruisers — 90% — said they would take precautions like wearing a mask while on the boat.

Carnival Corp., too, reportedly revealed similar information about its bookings for 2021 in a recent business update. Per Carnival, the first half of the year reflects “expectations of the phased resumption” of operations. The second half, however, shows a higher than average number of bookings.

Norwegian Cruise Lines announced similar results, while Royal Caribbean also said that it has seen an increase in interest in sailings for 2021.